Pick for Medicare post faces question...

Pick for Medicare post faces questions on Indiana contracts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

President Donald Trump's pick to oversee Medicare and Medicaid advised Vice President Mike Pence on health care issues while he was Indiana's governor, a post she maintained amid a web of business arrangements - including one that ethics experts say conflicted with her public duties. A review by The Associated Press found Seema Verma and her small Indianapolis-based firm made millions through consulting agreements with at least nine states while also working under contract for Hewlett Packard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apartments that accept evictions 19 hr Aaron taylor 1
News Big Sandy inmate pleads guilty (Dec '07) 23 hr Not your daughter 54
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Mon Curious 73
Michelle Nikole Rhoads Sun StarDust 1
rhonda dodge Sun Jeremy lover 2
Allison E. Rickard Feb 9 JWB 3
News Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I... Feb 8 Say What 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,388 • Total comments across all topics: 278,878,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC