Pets 31 mins ago 4:34 p.m.A-Cat-Emy Awards spurs pet adoptions in Indiana

There's no red carpet, but the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter has its own take on the Academy Awards to spur adoptions. The shelter holding its A-Cat-Emy Awards over the weekend.

