Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor emails secret
There are 1 comment on the WLFI-TV West Lafayette story from 15 hrs ago, titled Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor emails secret. In it, WLFI-TV West Lafayette reports that:
Vice President Mike Pence is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to let him keep secret some documents emailed to him while he was the state's governor. The request comes after an Indianapolis lawyer earlier this month sought the overturning of a state appeals court decision denying access to emails sent to Pence in 2014 in which a staffer for Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott outlined a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama's executive order on immigration.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
|
#1 41 min ago
Good!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|17 hr
|CuriousGeorgette
|6
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Sun
|Sissy
|11
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ...
|Feb 23
|DaTruth
|11
|Lortab
|Feb 22
|Lor Tab
|1
|Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i...
|Feb 21
|Thugs
|1
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Feb 20
|Spare Us All
|9
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Feb 15
|Curious
|74
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC