Owen Co. school bus-semitrailer crash sends 12 to hospitals

19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Indiana State Police say a semitrailer-school bus collision in southwestern Indiana injured at least 11 students and their bus driver. Police say the crash about 8 a.m. Monday on U.S. 231 in Owen County sent 12 passengers to hospitals for treatment of glass cuts and head, chest and arm pain.

