Notional Moving to Swifty Farm in Indiana

The 13-year-old son of In Excess - Truly Blessed, by French Deputy, was purchased for $8,000 at the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky mixed sale by partners David Bogue, Randy Haffner, and Tommy Wente out of the Rockin Z Ranch dispersal handled by Vinery Sales. "I was watching this horse when he stood at Spendthrift," said Wente, who owns a farm near Lexington.

