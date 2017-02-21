Not a bright idea: Changes to Indiana's solar policy foolish, misguided
The proposed modifications to the state's net energy metering program are based on a lack of evidence and faulty logic, and would severely undermine the future of solar power in the state. Indiana legislators should oppose this bill.
