No. 16 Purdue beats Indiana to clinch share of Big Ten crown
Dakota Mathias scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and Caleb Swanigan added 17 of his 21 in the second Tuesday night to lead No. 16 Purdue past Indiana 86-75 for a share of the Big Ten title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|3 hr
|yodp
|9
|Apartments that accept evictions
|5 hr
|teeko
|2
|ice raids check point post and grocery store
|7 hr
|ICE RAIDS IN INDIANA
|2
|Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor ...
|19 hr
|Duke defender
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Feb 26
|Sissy
|11
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ...
|Feb 23
|DaTruth
|11
|Lortab
|Feb 22
|Lor Tab
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC