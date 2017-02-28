No. 16 Purdue beats Indiana to clinch...

No. 16 Purdue beats Indiana to clinch share of Big Ten crown

Dakota Mathias scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and Caleb Swanigan added 17 of his 21 in the second Tuesday night to lead No. 16 Purdue past Indiana 86-75 for a share of the Big Ten title.

