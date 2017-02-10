New bill would count Hoosiers as Mich...

New bill would count Hoosiers as Michiganders

A bill that would let a company count an Indiana worker to qualify for a tax break or other business incentive offered by the state of Michigan has just cleared the State Senate. Michigan offers a variety of economic assistance programs available to firms opening new plants in the state, but only if they create "Qualified new jobs".

