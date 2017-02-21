Museum Updates Commissioners on Grant Opportunities
During her quarterly report to the County Commissioners, Linda Rippy, Executive Director of the County Museum gave an update on grant opportunities. The Museum was just awarded a grant from Tourism to have an ad in the Marshall County Visitor's Guide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|21 hr
|Sissy
|11
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Sun
|yodp
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ...
|Feb 23
|DaTruth
|11
|Lortab
|Feb 22
|Lor Tab
|1
|Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i...
|Feb 21
|Thugs
|1
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Feb 20
|Spare Us All
|9
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Feb 15
|Curious
|74
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC