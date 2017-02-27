Man honored posthumously for answering children's letters
What began more than six months ago as an effort to get a section of an Indiana highway named after Raymond Joseph "Jim" Yellig, also known as "Santa Jim," of Santa Claus culminated Saturday in a posthumous Sagamore of the Wabash award for the man who created the image of Santa Claus Americans know and love. The Hoosier Santas organization, made up of men and women who costume play as Santa and Mrs. Claus, headed up the effort to honor Yellig with assistance from the Santa Claus Museum and Village.
