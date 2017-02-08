Man gets life for fatally shooting Indiana police officer
A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting an Indiana police officer sitting in his patrol car. Carl Le'Ellis Blount learned his sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to murder last month in the July 6, 2014, slaying of Gary Patrolman Jeffrey Westerfield.
