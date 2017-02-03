Man convicted in officer's 1981 death set for prison release
A man convicted of killing a Gary police officer is set to be freed from an Indiana prison after twice having death sentences overturned for the 1981 fatal shooting. State prison records show 62-year-old Zolo Agona Azania is scheduled for release this week from the Miami Correctional Facility near Peru.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ...
|Sat
|Truth
|2
|641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open
|Sat
|Truth
|1
|Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph...
|Sat
|Truth
|1
|meth head bitches in west t..
|Sat
|stillthatBITCH1976
|1
|How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'...
|Feb 2
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|22
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Jan 31
|Lawrence Wolf
|62
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC