Lawyer asks Indiana court to order release of Pence emails
An Indianapolis lawyer is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to order the release of emails sent to Vice President Mike Pence when he was governor. William Groth's appeal asks for access to emails sent to Pence in 2014 in which a staffer for Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott outlined a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama's executive order on immigration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ...
|Feb 4
|Truth
|2
|641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open
|Feb 4
|Truth
|1
|Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph...
|Feb 4
|Truth
|1
|meth head bitches in west t..
|Feb 4
|stillthatBITCH1976
|1
|How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'...
|Feb 2
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|22
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Jan 31
|Lawrence Wolf
|62
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC