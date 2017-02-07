Lawyer asks Indiana court to order re...

Lawyer asks Indiana court to order release of Pence emails

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

An Indianapolis lawyer is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to order the release of emails sent to Vice President Mike Pence when he was governor. William Groth's appeal asks for access to emails sent to Pence in 2014 in which a staffer for Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott outlined a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama's executive order on immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ... Feb 4 Truth 2
News 641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open Feb 4 Truth 1
News Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph... Feb 4 Truth 1
meth head bitches in west t.. Feb 4 stillthatBITCH1976 1
News How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'... Feb 2 Texxy the Selfie Cat 22
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed Feb 1 ShakeNBake 4
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Jan 31 Lawrence Wolf 62
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,641,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC