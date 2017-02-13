Lawson lauded for legislation protecting dogs, cats
State Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond, was honored Monday for her seven-year effort aimed at reducing the number of unwanted dogs and cats euthanized at animal shelters. Spay-Neuter Services of Indiana and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals presented Lawson and state Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, an award in recognition of their work to win General Assembly approval last year for House Enrolled Act 1201.
