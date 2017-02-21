Kids Count survey: 1 in 5 Hoosier high school students 'seriously considered' suicide
The Indiana Youth Institute's annual "Kids Count" study is officially out, showing us some of the problems Indiana kids are facing. Suicide was the second leading cause of death for Hoosiers ages 15 to 24, according to the study, and 1 in 5 Indiana high school students seriously considered suicide - a much higher number than the national rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|2 hr
|CuriousGeorgette
|6
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Sun
|Sissy
|11
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ...
|Feb 23
|DaTruth
|11
|Lortab
|Feb 22
|Lor Tab
|1
|Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i...
|Feb 21
|Thugs
|1
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Feb 20
|Spare Us All
|9
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Feb 15
|Curious
|74
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC