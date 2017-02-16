Kersey bill on automatic registration...

Kersey bill on automatic registration to get hearing today

Terre Haute legislator Clyde Kersey's bill to establish automatic voter registration in Indiana through Bureau of Motor Vehicles will get a hearing today in the Indiana House Elections and Apportionment Committee. But the proposal's "automatic" element will likely be diminished.

