Janet Holcomb says she doesn't feel like anyone special
Sitting in one of the lounge areas of Westminster Village, Janet Holcomb said she doesn't feel like anyone special. She still returns to her hometown of Muncie from Indianapolis as often as possible to visit family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'...
|Thu
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|22
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Wed
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Jan 31
|Lawrence Wolf
|62
|trying to find info on murder (Jan '06)
|Jan 29
|Divaofthedammed
|161
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Jan 18
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC