Is this Indiana's grossest food?
If you're from the Indianapolis area, you might never have heard of this food, which Thrillist deemed the grossest in our fair state. But it is a part of our rich culinary tradition nonetheless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|27 min
|Last Man Out
|3
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|22 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|62
|trying to find info on murder (Jan '06)
|Jan 29
|Divaofthedammed
|161
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Jan 18
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC