Investigators unable to determine cause of fatal Brazil fire

14 hrs ago

The cause of a fatal house fire that killed a young mother and two children in Brazil has been ruled as undetermined by state fire investigators. "Multiple sources that may have caused ignition could not be definitively ruled out as the cause of the fire," the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday in a brief news release regarding the Dec. 5 2016, fire.

