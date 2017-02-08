INDOT invites students to 'Paint the Plow'
The Indiana Department of Transportation in Seymour is inviting students in the southeast district to promote safety and school spirit by coming up with a design for a snowplow blade. INDOT will provide the 1,000-pound snow plow blades, and student artists are invited to paint them on the 12-foot by 4-foot pre-primed metal.
