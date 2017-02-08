INDOT invites students to 'Paint the ...

INDOT invites students to 'Paint the Plow'

7 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The Indiana Department of Transportation in Seymour is inviting students in the southeast district to promote safety and school spirit by coming up with a design for a snowplow blade. INDOT will provide the 1,000-pound snow plow blades, and student artists are invited to paint them on the 12-foot by 4-foot pre-primed metal.

