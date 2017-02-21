Indiana's Claims About Its Medicaid E...

Indiana's Claims About Its Medicaid Experiment Don't All Check Out

15 hrs ago Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio

Indiana expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act in 2015, with a few extra conditions that were designed to appeal to the conservative leadership in the state. The Federal government approved the experiment, called the Healthy Indiana Plan, or HIP 2.0 , and it is now is up for another three-year renewal.

