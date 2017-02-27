Indiana's Claims About Its Medicaid E...

Indiana's Claims About Its Medicaid Experiment Don't All Check Out

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Indiana expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act in 2015, adding conditions designed to appeal to the state's conservative leadership. The federal government approved the experiment, called the Healthy Indiana Plan, or HIP 2.0 , which is now up for a three-year renewal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor ... 6 hr Duke defender 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 23 hr CuriousGeorgette 6
roger wethington (Aug '15) Sun Sissy 11
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... Feb 23 DaTruth 11
Lortab Feb 22 Lor Tab 1
News Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i... Feb 21 Thugs 1
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... Feb 20 Spare Us All 9
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC