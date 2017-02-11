Indianapolis engineers build app for ...

Indianapolis engineers build app for church donations

A group of engineers from Indianapolis has designed a mobile application to make it easier for church-goers to donate money. Walle Mafolasire, 37, came up with the idea for the Givelify app after attending a Sunday church service a few years ago, The Indianapolis Star reported.

