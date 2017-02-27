Indiana trying to address East Chicag...

Indiana trying to address East Chicago lead contamination

State officials in Indiana are taking steps to address a lead-contaminated area of East Chicago considered a Superfund site. Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority spokesman Brad Meadows says the agency created a website that lists each order in an emergency declaration that Gov. Eric Holcomb signed this month.

