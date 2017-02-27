Indiana trying to address East Chicago lead contamination
State officials in Indiana are taking steps to address a lead-contaminated area of East Chicago considered a Superfund site. Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority spokesman Brad Meadows says the agency created a website that lists each order in an emergency declaration that Gov. Eric Holcomb signed this month.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ice raids check point post and grocery store
|52 min
|ICE RAIDS IN INDIANA
|2
|Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor ...
|12 hr
|Duke defender
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mon
|CuriousGeorgette
|6
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Feb 26
|Sissy
|11
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ...
|Feb 23
|DaTruth
|11
|Lortab
|Feb 22
|Lor Tab
|1
|Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i...
|Feb 21
|Thugs
|1
