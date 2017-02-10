Indiana town council moves to lift gun ban at meetings
The News and Tribune reports the Clarksville Town Council voted this week to lift a ban that had been in effect for such meetings. Councilman A.D. Stonecipher, who sponsored the ordinance, says the change "affords our citizens the ability to extend their personal protection by lawfully carrying a firearm from the council chamber to their parked vehicles in the town hall's parking lot."
