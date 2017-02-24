Indiana to provide free water testing...

Indiana to provide free water testing to school districts

The Indiana Finance Authority has launched a program to provide free drinking water testing to all of the state's public schools. The Times reports that school districts interested in participating in the voluntary program will need to complete a questionnaire that the authority will use to prioritize the extent of sampling needed in each district.

