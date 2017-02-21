Indiana teen filmed suspect before double homicide, police say
One of two Indiana teens found dead on a hiking trail last week had taken cell phone video of a man that police believe is a suspect in their double homicide, law enforcement officials said Wednesday. Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13, were reported missing February 13 after they went on a hike in Delphi Historic Trails in Indiana and did not show up at a designated meet-up time.
