Indiana students to get free FAFSA filing help at College Goal Sunday
Financial aid professionals will be volunteering at 40 sites in Indiana to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event is set for 2 p.m. , February 12, and will be held at Plymouth High School in Marshall County.
