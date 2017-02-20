Indiana students to get free FAFSA fi...

Indiana students to get free FAFSA filing help at College Goal Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago

Financial aid professionals will be volunteering at 40 sites in Indiana to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event is set for 2 p.m. , February 12, and will be held at Plymouth High School in Marshall County.

