Indiana struggles at the plate, falls to #8 Oregon State again
After solid offensive outputs in the last two games against Gonzaga, the IU bats were nowhere to be found against Oregon State, where the Hoosiers went a paltry 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, and only plated one run. As it turned out, the first inning was a sign of things to come, as both Laren Eustace and Matt Lloyd reached base, but no one was able to bring them around to give the Hoosier an early lead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Crimson Quarry.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|20 hr
|Spare Us All
|9
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Feb 16
|curiousgeorgette
|1
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Feb 15
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
|Big Sandy inmate pleads guilty (Dec '07)
|Feb 14
|Not your daughter
|54
|Michelle Nikole Rhoads
|Feb 12
|StarDust
|1
|rhonda dodge
|Feb 12
|Jeremy lover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC