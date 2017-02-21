Indiana Senate panel slashes pre-K funding proposal
Preparing for kindergarten: Jane Drake, right, an educational assistant at Franklin Elementary School, helps Zackaryah, left, right his name in a circle during pre-kindergarten at the school in September 2016. INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana Senate panel is slashing a proposed funding increase for a program that provides state-funded preschool to poor children, jeopardizing a campaign promise made by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
