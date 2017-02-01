Indiana Senate panel OKs schools storing overdose antidote
Indiana schools could store and administer lifesaving drugs to treat heroin overdoses and asthma attacks under a measure that a state Senate committee unanimously approved Wednesday. The bill would allow schools or school corporations to fill prescriptions to then keep a supply of naloxone and albuterol, an asthma treatment, in their buildings for use in emergency situations.
