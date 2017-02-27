Indiana Senate approves bill overhauling troubled vaping law
The Indiana Senate has passed a bill overhauling an existing law that created a monopoly in the vaping industry and sparked an FBI probe. Sen. Randy Head's measure effectively guts a 2016 law that allowed one security firm to play gatekeeper over the industry.
