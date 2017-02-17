Indiana semi driver gets 10-year sentence for crash that killed 5
A 10-year prison sentence has been given to an Indiana semitruck driver involved in a crash that killed five people in northern Illinois two years ago. Francisco Espinal-Quiroz pleaded guilty in November to five counts of reckless homicide and falsifying entries in his logbook that tracks how many hours he was behind the wheel.
