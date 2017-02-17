Indiana Miss Amazing helps preteens break out of their shells
Stacy Welborne will be crowning a new little girl with special needs soon, but first she wants to make sure people across the state are aware of the opportunity. "One of her first sentences was 'dance, please.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|3 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Thu
|curiousgeorgette
|1
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Wed
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
|Big Sandy inmate pleads guilty (Dec '07)
|Feb 14
|Not your daughter
|54
|Michelle Nikole Rhoads
|Feb 12
|StarDust
|1
|rhonda dodge
|Feb 12
|Jeremy lover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC