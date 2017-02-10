Indiana Michigan Power Indiana Michig...

Indiana Michigan Power Indiana Michigan Power Providing $20,000 Grant ...

21 hrs ago

Adams County Economic Development has partnered with Wells County Economic Development to conduct a Housing Study and Infrastructure Needs Analysis for their respective counties. Indiana Michigan Power recently provided $20,000 to assist the organizations with the study.

