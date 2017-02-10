Indiana Michigan Power Indiana Michigan Power Providing $20,000 Grant ...
Adams County Economic Development has partnered with Wells County Economic Development to conduct a Housing Study and Infrastructure Needs Analysis for their respective counties. Indiana Michigan Power recently provided $20,000 to assist the organizations with the study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allison E. Rickard
|Thu
|JWB
|3
|Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I...
|Feb 8
|Say What
|2
|Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ...
|Feb 4
|Truth
|2
|641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open
|Feb 4
|Truth
|1
|Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph...
|Feb 4
|Truth
|1
|meth head bitches in west t..
|Feb 4
|stillthatBITCH1976
|1
|How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'...
|Feb 2
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|22
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC