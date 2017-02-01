Indiana Men's Soccer Announces 2017 Recruiting Class
Indiana University head men's soccer coach Todd Yeagley announced on Wednesday that John Bannec, Kyle Barks, Griffin Dorsey, Jacob Gruber, Jacob Meier, Justin Rennicks, Joe Schmidt, Mason Toye and Thomas Warr have chosen to continue their soccer careers with the Hoosiers. "We are really excited to announce our 2017 class," coach Yeagley remarked.
