Indiana Man Pleads Guilty In 2015 Crash That Killed 3 Teens

3 hrs ago

A 20-year-old Indiana man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a one-vehicle crash in 2015 that killed his three teenage passengers. Authorities allege that Lee was driving recklessly on January 2, 2015, when his pickup truck crashed into an office building in Cayuga.

