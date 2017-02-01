Indiana man already serving life found guilty in murder-for-hire
An Indiana man already serving two life sentences for a deadly house explosion has now been found guilty of attempting to hire a hit man to kill a key witness against him. Mark Leonard, 47, was convicted Tuesday night on a murder-for-hire charge, 18 months after another Indiana jury found him guilty of murder, arson and insurance fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|2 hr
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Tue
|Lawrence Wolf
|62
|trying to find info on murder (Jan '06)
|Jan 29
|Divaofthedammed
|161
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Jan 18
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC