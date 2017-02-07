Indiana legislators throw shade on so...

Indiana legislators throw shade on solar, wind energy with net metering bill

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Nuvo.net

On Thursday, February 9, the State Senate Utilities committee is set to hear Senate Bill 309, which deals with the issue of the distributed generation of power in this state. On the surface it may seem like a bill full of technical mumbo jumbo that shouldn't concern the general public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I... 11 hr Say What 2
News Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ... Feb 4 Truth 2
News 641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open Feb 4 Truth 1
News Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph... Feb 4 Truth 1
meth head bitches in west t.. Feb 4 stillthatBITCH1976 1
News How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'... Feb 2 Texxy the Selfie Cat 22
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed Feb 1 ShakeNBake 4
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC