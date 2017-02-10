Indiana lawmakers weigh requiring helmets for minors on ATVs
Minors under 18 would have to wear a helmet while riding or operating an off-road vehicle under a measure Indiana lawmakers are considering. An 11-year-old Indiana girl died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in 2015 and her mother has been pushing to change laws on helmets and safety education.
