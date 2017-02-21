Indiana Lawmakers: Gas Tax Increase Might Get Reduced In Senate
A final hike in Indiana's gas tax may not be as high as a measure passed out of the Indiana House of Representatives last week, some Wabash Valley legislators say. The Indiana House of Representatives, in a 61-36 vote, passed a bill to increase the state gas tax 10 cents per gallon in a move to raise $1.2 billion a year for road maintenance and construction.
