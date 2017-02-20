Indiana lawmakers consider increasing cigarette tax
Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase the state's cigarette tax and raise the smoking age to 21. "What we know is the the states that have the highest smoking rates, it absolutely correlates hand and glove that they also have the lowest taxes on cigarettes," says Nancy Cripe with Tobacco Free Allen County. "And when you see states like say California that has a low smoking rate they also have a really high tobacco tax, same thing with New York.
Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
