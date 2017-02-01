Indiana House roads chairman pledges to rework Tesla bill
A House committee will make changes to a bill after critics charged that the measure would have blocked car maker Tesla from doing business in Indiana. House transportation committee Chairman Ed Soliday sponsored the measure.
Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
