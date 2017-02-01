Indiana House roads chairman pledges ...

Indiana House roads chairman pledges to rework Tesla bill

Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

A House committee will make changes to a bill after critics charged that the measure would have blocked car maker Tesla from doing business in Indiana. House transportation committee Chairman Ed Soliday sponsored the measure.

