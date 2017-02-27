Indiana House rejects plan to guarant...

Indiana House rejects plan to guarantee popular election of president

Owatonna People's Press

A constitutional work-around to guarantee the candidate who receives the greatest number of individual votes is elected president was rejected last week by the Republican-controlled Indiana House.

