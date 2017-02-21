Indiana House approves gun bill; Dems...

Indiana House approves gun bill; Dems call it - Trojan horse'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

The Indiana House has approved a bill to allow those protected by an order of protection to carry handguns without a license. The Shelbyville Republican says the bill would allow domestic violence victims to protect themselves without waiting for approval of a handgun license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... 42 min Doin it right 10
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 54 min ConcernedMother 2
Lortab 9 hr Lor Tab 1
News Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i... Tue Thugs 1
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... Mon Spare Us All 9
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Feb 15 Curious 74
Apartments that accept evictions Feb 14 Aaron taylor 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,659 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC