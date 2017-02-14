Indiana House approves bill to deregu...

Indiana House approves bill to deregulate hair-braiding practices

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Ryan McMahon played only six seconds in regulation but his seven points in overtime led Louisville to a 76-72 win at Syracuse on Monday night. Ryan McMahon played only six seconds in regulation but his seven points in overtime led Louisville to a 76-72 win at Syracuse on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apartments that accept evictions 9 hr Aaron taylor 1
News Big Sandy inmate pleads guilty (Dec '07) 13 hr Not your daughter 54
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Mon Curious 73
Michelle Nikole Rhoads Sun StarDust 1
rhonda dodge Sun Jeremy lover 2
Allison E. Rickard Feb 9 JWB 3
News Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I... Feb 8 Say What 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC