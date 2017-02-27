Indiana hate crime bill dies in the Legislature again
Legislation targeting hate crimes has died once again in the Indiana Legislature, keeping the state one of only five without such a law. Republican Sen. Sue Glick of LaGrange says there wasn't enough support to move her bill forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor ...
|9 hr
|Duke defender
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mon
|CuriousGeorgette
|6
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Sun
|Sissy
|11
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ...
|Feb 23
|DaTruth
|11
|Lortab
|Feb 22
|Lor Tab
|1
|Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i...
|Feb 21
|Thugs
|1
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Feb 20
|Spare Us All
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC