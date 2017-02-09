Indiana governor grants pardon that Pence didna t act upon
Indiana's new governor has pardoned a Chicago man whose request languished under then-Gov. Mike Pence despite evidence the man was wrongly convicted of armed robbery. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday he had decided to pardon 49-year-old Keith Cooper, saying he believed Cooper had been wrongly convicted of the 1996 Elkhart robbery.
