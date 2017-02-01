Indiana files to continue HIP 2.0 Medicaid expansion

As the current plan marks its second anniversary, state officials are seeking federal approval to continue and expand the Healthy Indiana Plan, commonly known as HIP 2.0. As of Tuesday, the program covered 415,000 Hoosiers. Gov. Eric Holcomb submitted the state's application to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services amid the backdrop of Congressional debate over the future of the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, but state officials note the program has an established history.

