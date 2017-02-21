Indiana families living in toxic home...

Indiana families living in toxic homes due to enforcement breakdown

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A 4-month Eyewitness News investigation finds thousands of Indiana drug houses have not been quarantined and cleaned -- as required by law - because local health departments and state agencies are failing to enforce regulations meant to keep Hoosiers safe. As a result, unsuspecting families across Indiana are now living in toxic homes that are supposed to be sitting empty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roger wethington (Aug '15) Sun Sissy 11
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Sun yodp 4
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... Feb 23 DaTruth 11
Lortab Feb 22 Lor Tab 1
News Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i... Feb 21 Thugs 1
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... Feb 20 Spare Us All 9
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Feb 15 Curious 74
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,637 • Total comments across all topics: 279,180,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC